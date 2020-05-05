Spread the love



















Two killed in drunken brawl in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Drunken brawl claimed two lives while a woman health worker and her husband were injured in an attack in separate incidents in Karnataka, where sale of liquor was allowed as part of easing COVID-19 lockdown curbs, police said on Tuesday

In the first incident, a man in his mid-thirties was stabbed to death by his friend after an altercation between them at a party organised to celebrate the resumption of alcohol sale in Bengaluru on Monday.

The accused is absconding, they said.

Another murder was reported at Jeevan Bima Nagar here, where a youth was beaten to death by his friend in an inebriated state.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the both were having drinks at the accused’s house, police said.

A search is on for the accused who is absconding, they said.

In the third incident, a woman health worker was attacked at Shidlaghatta in Chikkaballapura district.

Ravanamma had gone to a village in the district to carry out a COVID-19 related survey with her husband, where a resident attacked them, under the influence of alcohol, for visiting the hamlet.

The accused is said to have attacked the duo owing to personal enmity, a police officer told PTI.

Police are on the lookout for the accused.