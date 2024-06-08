Two men die mysteriously after party in Delhi

New Delhi: Two men died under mysterious circumstances on Friday after an overnight party with some girls in Delhi, police said.

The deceased were identified as Firoz, 23, and Danish, 25, both residents of the Welcome area and having a criminal record.

According to police, at 3.24 p.m. and 3.34 p.m. on Friday, information was received from JPC hospital regarding two persons brought there and declared dead on arrival.

“There were no external injury marks on either of them. During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that both Firoz and Danish had stayed for the night with some girls at Kabir Nagar, Welcome. Their party continued till this morning,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

During the probe, it was revealed that at about noon, both men started feeling uneasy and Firoz was taken to JPC hospital first and then Danish.

“The bodies have been shifted to GTB Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Efforts are being made to ascertain the sequence of events,” the DCP said, adding that Firoz was involved in a murder case and had recently come out on bail while Danish was also found involved in two cases.