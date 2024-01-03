Two Men with Notorious Criminal History Arrested Again Involved in Drug Trafficking

Mangaluru: As per police sources, two men with notorious criminal history in the past, were arrested again by police for their involvement in drug trafficking.on Tuesday, 2 January 2024

The arrested persons are identified as Ashfaq alias Juttu Ashfaq, age 27 and Umar Farooq Irfan, age 26. They are arrested while trying to sell MDMA to the public, moving on a black Honda Activa scooter, through the r road from Padil railway bridge going towards Saripalla. The cops confiscated 19 grams of MDMA , along with scooter and mobile phone, all worth around Rs 1,92,800.

Background check on Ashfaq revealed that he has a notorious criminal history, with 12 cases registered against him across police stations in Mangaluru rural, Kankanady, Ullal, Surathkal, and Mangaluru South.

And Umar Farooq Irfan has a notorious criminal history, including murder, robbery, extortion, burglary, and car theft, across multiple areas in Mangaluru, including South, Rural, Ullal, Moodbidri, Barke, Konaje, Surathkal, Karkala city, Shirva, Karkala Rural, Mangaluru North, and Mangaluru East. A total of 25 cases are already registered against him.

Further investigation is done to find out their connection with other drug dealers.