Two more COVID-19 positive Cases Reported in DK
Mangaluru: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada district here on May 12.
A 50-year-old woman had contracted the disease through patient number 507. Her throat Swab was taken and sent for test and on the 12th day, the report tested positive for COVID-19.
Another 26-year-old youth who was in contact with the 50-year-old woman has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Both are from Karkala.
