Spread the love



















Two more COVID -19 positive Cases Reported in DK

Mangaluru : Two more COVID -19 positive cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada district here on May 12.

A 50-year-old woman had contracted the disease through patient number 507. Her throat Swab was taken and sent for test and on the 12th day, the report tested positive for COVID -19.

Another 26-year-old youth who was in contact with the 50-year-old woman has also tested positive for COVID -19.

Both are from Karkala .

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...