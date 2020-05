Spread the love



















Two More Test Positive for COVID-19 in DK

Mangaluru: Two more persons in DK have tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18.

A 30-year-old man who had travelled from Maharastra to Mangaluru on May 14 and another 55-year-old woman has been tested positive for COVID-19.

It is learnt that the 30-year-old man had an inter-state travel history from Raigadh Maharashtra.

Both have been admitted to Wenlock COVID hospital in DK.

