28-year-old Mumbai returnee tests Covid-19 Positive in Udupi

Udupi: One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Udupi district on May 18.

According to the state health bulletin, a 28 –year-old woman who had travelled from Maharastra has been tested positive.

The woman is being treated at the TMA Pai District COVID Hospital, Udupi.

