Two wanted cow smugglers held in Ghaziabad; illegal arms, slaughter equipment seized

New Delhi: Ghaziabad Police arrested two alleged cow smugglers following an encounter in the Tronica City area, officials confirmed on Friday. A joint operation involving the SWAT team, DCP Rural, and Tronica City Police led to the arrest of the accused after a brief chase. Both suspects were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire before being overpowered and taken into custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sajid alias Sadua and Bajju alias Wajahat, both of whom were wanted in multiple cases related to cow slaughter.

Sajid previously carried a Rs 25,000 bounty in connection with a cow slaughter case in Amroha, while Bajju had a Rs 15,000 reward on his head for similar offences.

During the operation, police recovered illegal firearms, knives, ropes, and other tools associated with cow slaughter from the suspects.

Authorities also linked the duo to a recent case in which four bovine carcasses were found dumped in plastic bags in a roadside sewer pit in Tronica City.

According to investigators, the accused were part of an organised gang operating across Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, Noida, Sambhal, Amroha, and other regions.

Their modus operandi involved stealing cows from various areas using a Honda City car, transporting them to Delhi for slaughter, and later disposing of the remains in Tronica City to evade detection.

Police records reveal that the two suspects have over two dozen criminal cases registered against them, including charges under the Gangster Act, Arms Act, cow slaughter laws, theft, and attempted murder. Authorities are now investigating their wider network and any additional crimes they may be linked to.

Notably, two of their accomplices were arrested just two days ago in another police encounter, further confirming that this was a well-organised gang involved in cow smuggling and illegal slaughter activities. The police continue their probe to identify other associates and dismantle the entire network.