Two-wheeler Rider Dies after Tanker Runs Over him at Nanthur

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a two-wheeler rider died on the spot after a tanker ran over him at Nanthur Padav here on July 30.

The deceased has been identified as Shivanand Shetty from Kannagadde, Padil.

According to sources, when a two-wheeler rider was on his way to KPT from Nanthur Junction, a tanker bearing registration number KA-19-AE-6867 driving negligently hit the two-wheeler which Shivanand was riding. Due to the impact, Shivanand was thrown to the road and the tanker ran over him killing him on the spot.

The traffic police reached the spot for further investigations. The body has been shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the Tanker driver Sunith K under section 281 and 106(1) BNS.