Typhoon Bavi: Indian Consulate in Shanghai reviews response measures in place for diaspora

Shanghai: India’s Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, reviewed the preparations for super typhoon Bavi on Saturday along with Indian community associations from Shanghai Municipality and Zhejiang Province.

“Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur took a hybrid format review meeting with Indian community associations from Shanghai Municipality and Zhejiang Province on preparations for super typhoon Bavi at the Consulate today, and reviewed preparations for emergency response measures put in place for the community and the diaspora, including the establishment of an emergency helpline,” the Consulate General of India in Shanghai wrote on X.

The consulate also provided updates on major travel disruptions across eastern China, with widespread flight cancellations and temporary railway suspensions. As per available information, in Ningbo, 164 flights were cancelled on Saturday. Some rail services are suspended from July 11-14, in Hangzhou, 198 flights are cancelled as of 8:30 am Saturday, and in Shanghai, 387 flights are cancelled on Saturday – 300 at Pudong Airport and 87 at Hongqiao Airport.

In light of the situation, the community and emergency consular service remains open to the public this weekend at the Consulate in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities on Saturday intensified emergency response measures with Typhoon Bavi set to slam into the country’s eastern coast, resulting in meteorological, water resources, transport and emergency management authorities issuing alerts and reinforcing flood-control efforts ahead of the expected landfall.

The country’s State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood and typhoon control in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui and Jiangxi, all in east China, as well as southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management, Xinhua news agency reported.

Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, is expected to make landfall along the coast between Sanmen and Cangnan in east China’s Zhejiang Province in the early hours of Sunday. After landfall, it is forecast to move northwestward and then shift toward a more northerly direction.

Bavi was located about 460 km southeast of the border between Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, both in eastern China, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, packing maximum winds of 42 meters per second near its centre, the ministry said.

Earlier on Saturday, China’s National Meteorological Centre issued a red alert for rainstorms, the highest level in its four-tier system, and an orange alert for the typhoon.

Within 24 hours, until 2 pm on Sunday, torrential rains are expected to drench large parts of the country, including Zhejiang, northern Fujian, northeastern Jiangxi and southern Anhui, and some parts of Beijing and Hebei, according to the national observatory’s forecast.

Maximum accumulated rainfall could reach 250 to 500 mm in parts of eastern and southern Zhejiang and northern Fujian, and 250 to 800 mm in parts of central and northern Taiwan Island, the national observatory said.