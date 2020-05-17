Spread the love



















UAE’s youngest COVID-19 patient recovers

Dubai: The UAE’s youngest COVID-19 patient – a four-month-old Egyptian baby girl – has recovered and left hospital after being found negative in a third consecutive test.

The baby girl was admitted to Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai in the third week of April after being confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Her parents took her for a test after their eldest son, aged 15, tested positive for coronavirus.

The baby was running a slight fever and started coughing, the same symptoms experienced by her 15-year-old brother.

Meanwhile, the mum, dad and middle sibling all tested negative.

“We were really worried as baby T.M is only 4 months old and we knew she had to be placed in isolation,” said the mum. “Al Zahra Hospital Dubai allowed me to stay with her and with my three-year old toddler at the hospital. It is a frightening thing for a parent to have their children infected with COVID-19. But the hospital staff has been very helpful in putting us at ease and supporting us through the recovery journey,” the mother added.

Dr. Yasser El Nakhlawi, the patient’s doctor, said, “The baby came in with mild symptoms and remained in stable condition throughout her stay in the hospital. At the beginning of the outbreak, it seemed that the number of infected children was not high. However, we now see an increase in the number of children with COVID-19. At this point it is believed that children are at the same risk of acquiring the COVID-19 virus as adults, but luckily their symptoms are milder,” he added.

