Uchila Dasara 2025: Traffic Diversions Announced for Shobha Yatra

Udupi/Uchila: In anticipation of the Udupi-Uchila Dasara 2025, authorities have announced comprehensive traffic diversions to accommodate the Shobha Yatra scheduled for October 2, 2025. The procession, a significant event of the Dasara festivities, will commence in front of the Sri Mahalaxmi Temple, Uchila, and proceed along National Highway 66. To mitigate potential traffic congestion and ensure the seamless flow of vehicles, the Udupi Police Department has released detailed traffic management plans.

The following traffic diversions will be in effect:

Heavy Vehicles (Udupi to Mangalore): Between the hours of 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM on October 2, 2025, all heavy vehicles traveling from Udupi towards Mangalore will be rerouted via the Katapadi–Shirva–Belman–Padubidri route.

Vehicles (Udupi to Bajpe Airport): Vehicles en route from Udupi to Bajpe Airport are mandated to utilize the Katapadi–Shirva–Belman–Mundkur route.

Trucks, Lorries, and Tankers: To further alleviate congestion, trucks, lorries, and tankers will be required to remain stationary at designated truck bays near Kundapur and Udupi. Movement will be permitted only after 9:00 PM.

Night Service Passenger Buses (Udupi to Bangalore via Mangalore): Night service passenger buses operating from Udupi to Bangalore, traveling via Mangalore, will be authorized to commence their journeys after 9:00 PM.

Heavy Vehicles (Mangalore to Udupi): Heavy vehicles proceeding from Mangalore towards Udupi will face restricted movement between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

Exemptions:

It is important to note that these traffic restrictions will not apply to VIP vehicles, government vehicles, or emergency service vehicles. Emergency services, including ambulances, fire services, and police vehicles, will be granted unrestricted passage to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

The Udupi Police Department urges all commuters to familiarize themselves with these traffic diversions and plan their travel accordingly. Cooperation from the public is essential to the successful management of traffic during the Ucchila Dasara celebrations and to minimize any inconvenience. Updates and further information will be disseminated through official channels as needed.