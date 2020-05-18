Spread the love



















Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others take oath as MLC

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was on Monday afternoon sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Council here.

Eight other members of different political parties also took oath as members of the Upper House of Maharashtra Legislature in a brief ceremony.

Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar administered the oath to the nine new members who were declared elected unopposed last week.

They include Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, Nationalist Congress Party’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress’ Rajesh Rathod.

From the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party the new MLCs are Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Ramesh Karad, Pravin Datke, and Gopichand Padalkar.

Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and other government officials.

Thackeray has now become only the second member of the state’s numero uno political family to enter the legislature after his son Aditya Thackeray who was elected an MLA from Worli in October 2019 and is now a Cabinet Minister.

Sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28, Thackeray had to fulfil a constitutional requirement of becoming a member of either house of the state legislature within six months.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...