Udupi and Brahmavar Block Congress to Host Blood Donation Camp

Udupi: The Udupi and Brahmavar Block Congress Committees, in collaboration with the Udupi District Hospital Blood Bank, are set to organize a blood donation camp on Sunday, October 26, at the Ajjarkad Town Hall in Udupi. The event, scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., coincides with the birthday of Ramesh Kanchan, President of the Udupi Block Congress and Chairman of the Udupi Taluk Guarantee Implementation Committee.

The blood donation drive aims to bolster the blood supply at the Udupi District Hospital, benefiting patients in need. Organizers aim to collect over 250 units of blood through this joint initiative, building upon the Udupi Block Congress Committee’s three-year history of organizing similar camps, which have collectively contributed over 600 units of blood to the hospital.

A host of dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion, including recently appointed Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Dr. Aarthi Krishna, Harish Kumar, Chairman of MESCOM, M.A. Gafoor, Chairman of the Coastal Development Authority, Mamatha Gatti, Chairperson of the Cashew Development Corporation, Manjunath Poojary, Chairman of the Narayana Guru Development Corporation, Lavanya Ballal, Chairperson of the Seed and Organic Certification Agency, Shalet Pinto, Chairperson of the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board, Vishwas Das, Chairman of the Ganiga Development Corporation, and Prashanth Jattan, Director of the Christian Development Corporation.

The event will feature an honor ceremony recognizing individuals for their achievements across various fields. Additionally, sewing machines will be distributed to selected women with disabilities and those seeking to establish small-scale businesses, providing them with opportunities for economic empowerment.

Ramesh Kanchan will preside over the event. MLC Ivan D’Souza is slated to inaugurate the camp, while District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and MLC Manjunath Bhandari will attend as guests of honor. Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake will oversee the distribution of sewing machines, and Dr. Aarthi Krishna will lead the felicitation of achievers.

Other notable attendees include Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, District Congress President, Gopal Poojary, Former MLA, Sudheer Kumar Muroli, KPCC Spokesperson, Prasad Raj Kanchan, Dinesh Hegde Molahalli, Raju Poojary, Congress leader, Jyothi Hebbar, District Women’s Congress President, Raghavendra Shetty Karje, Brahmavar Block Congress President, Mamatha P. Shetty, Udupi Block Women’s Congress President, and Anitha Babu Poojary, Block Mahila Congress President.

The organizers are urging the public to participate in large numbers and contribute to the blood donation camp. Individuals interested in donating blood or seeking further information are encouraged to contact Satish Putran at 94498 94375, Sanjay Acharya at 96113 93707, Kumar Baikadi at 89714 33504, or Anitha Babu Poojary at 70192 86654. The Udupi and Brahmavar Block Congress Committees emphasize the importance of this initiative in saving lives and supporting the community.