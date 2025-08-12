Udupi ASHA Workers Protest, Demand Increased Honorarium and Benefits

Udupi: A significant demonstration took place in Udupi on Tuesday as Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office to voice their demands for improved remuneration and working conditions. The protest was organized under the auspices of the Karnataka State United ASHA Workers’ Union (AIUTUC) Udupi District Committee.

Hundreds of ASHA workers participated in the demonstration, which lasted from morning until afternoon. The protestors subsequently submitted a memorandum outlining their demands to the Chief Minister through the Udupi Deputy Commissioner. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal received the memorandum on behalf of the government.

A central request within the memorandum is the implementation of a minimum monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 for ASHA workers. This sum would encompass the State honorarium previously announced by the Chief Minister, as well as the partial incentive provided by the Central Government, with the effective date for this increase set as April of this year. The ASHA workers are also seeking parity with Anganwadi and Midday Meal workers, referencing the March 2025 State Budget, which increased incentives for those workers by Rs 1,000, and requesting a similar increment for themselves.

Further grievances detailed in the memorandum included opposition to the proposed increase in population coverage limits for ASHA workers, which the union believes is being implemented under the guise of rationalization. The ASHA workers are demanding assurances that no worker will be terminated based on this revised coverage. They also called for the abolishment of what they described as unscientific performance evaluations and advocated for the continuation of ASHA facilitators with appropriate compensation.

In addition, the ASHA workers are seeking the provision of a lump-sum retirement benefit for retired ASHAs, drawing a comparison to similar provisions in West Bengal. An increase of ₹2,000 in honorarium for urban ASHAs was also among the key demands. Finally, the memorandum urged the State government to expedite the implementation in Karnataka of the incentive hike announced by the Central Government in June–July 2025.

Several key figures from the AIUTUC were present at the protest, including State Vice President K.V. Bhat, District In-Charge Harini, District President Suhasini, Secretary Uma K.S., Karkala Taluk President Yashoda, Kundapur Taluk President Bharati Vandse, and Udupi Taluk President Shambhavi Kulal. The protest highlights the ongoing concerns of ASHA workers regarding their compensation and job security, and serves as a call to action for the government to address these pressing issues.