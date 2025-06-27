Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Honors UPSC Achiever Shreyans Gomes

Udupi: Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of the Udupi Diocese lauded Shreyans Gomes, a member of the Udupi Church, for his outstanding achievement in securing the 372nd rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. The felicitation ceremony took place at the Bishop House on Friday, where Bishop Lobo formally recognized Gomes’ accomplishment on behalf of the Udupi Diocese.

Bishop Lobo emphasized the significance of members of the Christian community attaining positions within the government sector, noting that such successes reflect positively on both the community and the Udupi district as a whole. He stated that the Diocese had previously set an ambitious goal of having at least 25 individuals from the community secure top government positions. While acknowledging that the Diocese had not fully achieved this target, Bishop Lobo expressed satisfaction that several community members had demonstrated remarkable achievements. He further emphasized that Shreyans Gomes, through his dedicated and understated preparation for the UPSC exam, had set a commendable example for others to emulate. Bishop Lobo conveyed his conviction that Shreyans’ future role as a government officer would bring pride to his parents, the community, and the district.

Rev. Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer for the Udupi Diocese, acknowledged the widespread aspiration to succeed in highly competitive examinations such as the UPSC and subsequently contribute to government service. He underscored the arduous nature of these examinations, requiring sustained effort and rigorous preparation. Rev. D’Sa expressed his delight at Shreyans Gomes’ accomplishment, achieved despite the inherent challenges. He also highlighted that numerous individuals, inspired by the Bishop’s vision, have successfully entered government service and are achieving notable success, a development he deemed a source of pride for the Diocese.

Shreyans Gomes’ family background was also brought to light. His father, S. J. Gomes, originally hailing from Ternamakki, Bhatkal, currently holds the position of Station Master at the Udupi Indrali Railway Station. His mother, Mabel Shanti, is a homemaker. Shreyans obtained his engineering degree from RV College, Bangalore, before his success in the UPSC examination. His younger brother, Shreyathi Gomes, is currently pursuing an engineering degree at Manipal. The Gomes family resides within the parish boundaries of Mother of Sorrows Church Udupi.

The felicitation event was attended by Shreyans’ parents, S. J. Gomes and Mabel Shanti; Rev Fr Alwyn Sequeira, editor of the Uzvaad; and media coordinator Michael Rodrigues, all of whom joined in celebrating Shreyans Gomes’ remarkable achievement.