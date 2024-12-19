Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Shares the Spirit and Joy of Christmas with Journalists

Udupi: The festive spirit of Christmas permeated the air as Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, hosted a heartwarming “Christmas Get-together” for local media personnel at the Bishop’s House on Thursday, December 19. This annual gathering serves as a celebration of camaraderie and goodwill, fostering connections between the church and the media community during this joyful season.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Bishop Lobo, who expressed his gratitude for the presence of esteemed guests and members of the press. The ceremony was inaugurated by Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of the CSI Southern Diocese, who, alongside notable figures including Dr. Chandrashekar, Director of Adarsha Hospital Udupi; B Manjunath, Information Officer of Udupi District; Rajesh Shetty Alevoor, President of the Udupi District Working Journalists Association (UDWJA); Ankith Shetty, Co-convener of Patrika Bhavan; Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General; Rev. Fr. Charles Menezes, Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows Church; Fr. Denis D’Sa, PRO of Udupi Diocese; and Michael Rodrigues, Media Coordinator of Udupi Diocese, cut the ceremonial Christmas cake, symbolizing the spirit of sharing and community.

In his address, Dr. Chandrashekar highlighted the vibrant celebrations and disciplined lifestyle of the Christian community, noting that their joy and sense of togetherness serve as an inspiration for all. “Udupi district is the hub for bonding and brotherhood,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of unity and mutual respect within the diverse community.

Bishop Gerald Lobo, in his presidential message, articulated the essence of Christmas as a celebration of life itself. “Love, happiness, peace, and joy are the symbols of Christmas, which should prevail over society in all walks of life. Peace and love should emerge from our hearts; only then will it leave a huge impact on society,” he stated, urging everyone to embody the true spirit of the season.

Rev. Hemachandra Kumar echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of living a life characterized by love, peace, and humility, reflective of the teachings of Jesus Christ. He called upon the attendees to come together and celebrate the true spirit of Christmas, fostering an environment of harmony and goodwill.

The gathering also featured messages from local dignitaries, including B Manjunath and Rajesh Shetty Alevoor, who conveyed heartfelt Christmas greetings and underscored the importance of community and togetherness during the holiday season.

Michael Rodrigues, the Media Coordinator of the Udupi Diocese, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, expressing appreciation for the participation of all attendees and the ongoing collaboration between the church and the media. The program was compered by Fr. Denis D’Sa, who guided the proceedings with grace and warmth.

As the evening drew to a close, the spirit of Christmas resonated throughout the gathering, leaving participants with a renewed sense of hope and a commitment to spreading joy and goodwill within the community. The event not only celebrated the festive season but also reinforced the importance of unity, love, and peace, values that are integral to the celebration of Christmas and essential for the fabric of society.



