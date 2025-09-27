Udupi Bus Owner and Rowdy Sheeter Saifuddin Murdered; Associates Under Suspicion

Udupi: Shock and tension prevailed in Udupi after the brutal murder of Saifuddin, a bus owner and known rowdy sheeter, in Kodavoor on Saturday. Saifuddin, proprietor of the AKMS bus service, was allegedly hacked to death by his own close associates.

According to police, the attack took place when Saifuddin was opening the door of his residence. Armed with knives and swords, the assailants inflicted multiple injuries, killing him on the spot.

Investigations have identified three suspects: Faizal Khan of Dayana Kukkikatte, Mohammad Sharif of Kambali Janata Colony, and Abdul Shukoor alias Addoo of Chokkabetta, Surathkal. All three were reportedly employed as drivers in Saifuddin’s bus company. Police are also probing their links to Saifuddin’s past involvement in earlier murder cases.

While Abdul Shukoor and Mohammad Sharif have surrendered and are now in custody, Faizal Khan—considered the prime accused—remains absconding. A manhunt is underway to track him down.

Preliminary inquiries point to a financial dispute as the likely trigger, though investigators have not ruled out the possibility of a contract killing.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar has formed three special teams to pursue the case from all angles. The police are examining mobile records, financial transactions, and the criminal history of the accused to build a strong case.

Authorities have assured the public that all those involved in the murder will be brought to justice.