Udupi: Car Loses Control on Downhill Slope, Resulting in Tragic Death

Udupi: A heartbreaking incident occurred near Indrali Temple in Udupi when a car lost control while descending a downhill slope, claiming the life of a young man and injuring several others.

Deepesh Devadiga

The tragic event unfolded during the afternoon of Navratri festivities, with many locals present in the area. The deceased, 35-year-old Deepesh Devadiga, a resident of Padubidri and employee at Manipal Press, had visited Indrali Temple to participate in the Anna Santarpane event, a traditional communal feast.

After the event, as Deepesh walked towards his parked motorcycle on the downhill road, Suresh, a resident of Kelaparkala, lost control of his vehicle while driving down the slope. The car veered off the road, striking Deepesh and several pedestrians nearby.

Deepesh sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them at the scene. Four additional pedestrians, including Praveen from Parkala, were injured and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The Manipal Police have registered a case against the driver, Suresh, and seized the vehicle involved in the accident.