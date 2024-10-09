Confident of Congress Win in MLC By-Poll: Manjunath Bhandary

Udupi: In a press conference held at Congress Bhavan on October 9, 2024, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working President and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Manjunath Bhandary expressed unwavering confidence in the Congress candidate’s impending victory in the forthcoming by-election to the Legislative Council slated for December 21. Bhandary emphasized that the recent local body elections in Dakshina Kannada have fostered a favorable environment for Congress, as gram panchayat members represent a significant portion of the electorate in this contest.

Bhandary endorsed the candidacy of Raju Poojary, underscoring his extensive grassroots political experience. Poojary, having been elected from local levels to the zilla panchayat, possesses a profound connection with the electorate, distinguishing him as a deserving candidate for the Legislative Council. This connection, Bhandary argued, will likely resonate with voters, particularly when compared to the opposition.

Further reinforcing his optimism, Bhandary noted the strategic selection of Raju Poojary, who has actively engaged with party workers and leaders throughout the constituency, conducting multiple tours to gauge support. He commended Poojary’s loyalty to the party and his inclusive approach to representation, qualities that are essential for a successful legislator.

The by-election encompasses approximately 6,000 voters, necessitating at least 3,000 votes for victory. As per Bhandary, the Congress has already garnered around 2,000 votes from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Crucially, the non-partisan nature of gram panchayat elections is expected to further bolster Congress’s chances, as Bhandary anticipates support from these elected members.

Support from the state Congress has been prominently directed towards Raju Poojary, with local leaders and workers mobilized to ensure his success. Meetings are being organized across all assembly constituencies to bolster his campaign efforts. In Dakshina Kannada, district in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao is spearheading constituency-level engagements, while Udupi district in-charge ministers are scheduled to commence campaigning after the upcoming Dasara festival.

Prominent party figures, including former ministers Vinayakumar Sorake and Jayaprakash Hegde, have publicly endorsed Poojary. Sorake highlighted the importance of gram panchayat votes in this symbol-free election, while Hegde praised Poojary’s exemplary performance as Zilla Panchayat president, asserting his capability to fulfill legislative responsibilities effectively.

Raju Poojary, with over 35 years of experience across Gram Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and Zilla Panchayat, showcased his steadfast commitment to public service. He remains optimistic about securing the support of local members, emphasizing his comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by community organizations.



