Udupi CEN Police Apprehend Trio in Ganja Smuggling Operation Valued at Rs 8.42 Lakh

Udupi: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Udupi CEN police have arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in smuggling ganja worth Rs 8.42 lakh. The arrests took place at Uppoor, near Brahmavar, during an operation executed by a dedicated police team.

The accused have been identified as Satyaraj, also known as Thambi Anna (32), Krishna (43), and Shakilesh (25), all of whom are residents of the Uppoor area. The operation was led by Inspector Ramachandra Naik, who reported that the suspects were intercepted while in possession of a substantial quantity of illicit substances.

Upon searching the suspects, law enforcement officials confiscated a total of 10 kilograms and 138 grams of ganja, along with Rs 1,570 in cash and three mobile phones. The total estimated value of the seized items amounts to Rs 8,42,610.

A formal case has been registered against the accused under sections 8(C) and 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the CEN Police Station, documented as Crime No. 80/2024.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the operation and any additional individuals involved.