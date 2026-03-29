Udupi: Christians Observe Palm Sunday with Deep Devotion, Marking Start of Holy Week

Udupi: Christians throughout the Udupi district solemnly observed Palm Sunday, commemorating Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem. The day was marked by religious services, processions, and special prayers in churches across the region.

The Apostolic Administrator of the Udupi Diocese, the Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, led the Palm Sunday service at Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur, emphasizing the significance of the occasion. He was joined by Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Gonsalves and Assistant Priest Rev. Fr. Pradeep Cardoza.

Across the district, devotees gathered at churches for morning prayers and participated in processions, carrying palm leaves along main roads in remembrance of Jesus Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem. Special Holy Masses were conducted, focusing on the Passion of Christ.

Various churches held unique services to mark Palm Sunday. At the Udupi Mother of Sorrows Church, Rev. Fr. Charles Menezes presided over the service. At the Shirva Health of Our Lady Church, Parish Priest and Bishop-designate of the Udupi Diocese, the Rev. Dr. Leslie C. D’Souza, led the congregation. Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa conducted the rituals at Thottam St. Anne Church, while Rev. Fr. Sunil D’Silva led the observance at Sastan Church. All churches in the district observed Palm Sunday under the guidance of their respective parish priests.

The observance of Palm Sunday marks the commencement of Holy Week, a period of profound importance for Christians. This week encompasses several significant events in the Christian faith. On Holy Thursday, the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples and the symbolic washing of their feet will be commemorated. Good Friday, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, will be observed with fasting and prayer. The Easter Vigil will be held on Saturday, culminating in the celebration of Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Palm Sunday is a globally recognized Christian observance that commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. The faithful greeted him with palm leaves, signifying his arrival as the Messiah. In coastal regions like Udupi, devotees carry coconut palm leaves, blessed by priests, in processions and participate in the Holy Mass, reaffirming their faith and devotion.