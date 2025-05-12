Udupi: Comedy Kiladi-3 Winner Rakesh Poojary Passes Away

Udupi: Rakesh Poojary, the popular television personality and winner of the Kannada comedy show Comedy Kiladigalu’s Season 3, tragically passed away on Sunday night in the Udupi district. He was 31 years old.

According to reports, Mr. Poojary collapsed while participating in a Mehndi ceremony near Nitte in Karkala. Despite being immediately transported to a local hospital, doctors were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Rakesh Poojary rose to prominence after winning the third season of “Comedy Kiladigalu,” a popular Kannada comedy competition. His affable personality and comedic timing quickly garnered him a devoted fanbase. Beyond his television success, Mr. Poojary ventured into the film industry, showcasing his acting talent on the silver screen.

News of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Kannada entertainment industry and among his numerous fans. Details regarding funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.