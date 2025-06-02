Udupi| Communal Provocative Post on Social Media: Hindu Jagran Vedike Leader Arrested

Udupi: The Ajekar police have arrested a leader of the Hindu Jagran Vedike on charges of posting content on social media that incited communal tension.

The accused, Ratnakar Ameen, is a resident of Ajekar village in Marne.

He allegedly posted content on his Facebook page intended to create enmity and communal unrest between castes and religions. A case has been registered against him at the Ajekar police station. Following this, the police arrested Ratnakar Ameen and produced him before the court.



