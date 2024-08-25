Udupi Cyber Police Arrest Two from Gujarat for Cheating Doctor of Crores Online

Udupi: The Udupi Cyber Police have arrested two individuals from Gujarat for cheating a local doctor of crores of rupees online. The accused, Mukesh Bhai Ganeshbhai (44) and Dharamjeet Kamlesh Chauhan (28) were arrested for posing as Mumbai customs officials and deceiving Dr. Arun Kumar (53) into transferring ₹1,33,81,000 into various bank accounts.

The police have seized 5 mobile phones and ₹13,95,000 in cash from the accused. The incident began on July 29 when Dr Kumar received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from Customs, stating that a suspicious courier was booked in his Aadhaar number. Later, a person claiming to be a police officer threatened to arrest Dr. Kumar in connection with the case and instructed him to stay in a room and not contact anyone else.

The unknown persons then instructed Dr. Kumar to pay money into various bank accounts to resolve the case. A case was registered at the CEN Police Station.

A special team led by CEN Police Inspector Ramachandra Naik consisting of SI Ashok, staff Praveen Shetty, Rajesh, Arun Kumar, Yateen Kumar, Raghuveer Karkada, Dikshit, Prashant, Muthappa Adyan, Mayapagadde, Parashuram, and Sudeep conducted an operation to arrest the accused.