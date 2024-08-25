Congress Leader Ghulam Muhammad Hejamadi Escapes Attempt on His Life

Udupi: Congress leader Ghulam Muhammad Hejamadi (55) narrowly escaped an alleged attempt on his life on August 24. While traveling from Manipal to Hejamadi with his driver Asif and supervisor Abu Bakr, a group of unidentified individuals in an old white Celerio car began chasing their vehicle on National Highway 66 near the Udyavar Bridge.

According to the complaint filed at the Kaup police station, the suspects drove recklessly, ramming into Ghulam Muhammad’s car from behind. When the vehicle stopped near Katpadi Junction, the three strangers allegedly stared menacingly at him through their car window. Fearing for his life, Ghulam Muhammad quickly drove away towards Shirva Road, and the suspects headed towards Mangaluru.

The incident is believed to be an intentional act to intimidate or harm Ghulam Muhammad. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.