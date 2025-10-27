Udupi: Daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector Killed in Road Accident

Udupi: A 24-year-old woman, identified as Sparsha, tragically lost her life in a road accident near the KSRTC depot at Nittur on National Highway 66 on the night of October 26th. Sparsha was the daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sudesh Shetty, who is presently serving at the Shirva Police Station.

The incident transpired when a car, enroute from Karavali Bypass towards Santhekatte, reportedly collided with a scooter on which Sparsha was a pillion. Her mother, Sharmila, 49, was riding the scooter at the time of the collision. The impact of the accident resulted in critical injuries to both women, causing them to be ejected from the scooter onto the roadway.

Upon notification of the incident, emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Sparsha and Sharmila were promptly transported to Manipal Hospital, where they received immediate medical attention. Regrettably, despite the concerted efforts of the medical personnel, Sparsha succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Sharmila remains hospitalized and is under close medical supervision as she undergoes treatment for her injuries. Her condition is being continuously monitored by healthcare professionals.

The Udupi Traffic Police Station has officially registered a case pertaining to the accident. A comprehensive investigation is currently in progress to ascertain the precise sequence of events that led to the collision. Law enforcement authorities are actively engaged in collecting pertinent evidence, conducting interviews with witnesses, and meticulously examining the vehicles involved in order to determine the root cause of the accident and to establish whether any negligence may have been a contributing factor.

Law enforcement officials have conveyed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and have assured them of a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. The authorities are committed to ensuring that all relevant facts are carefully examined to provide clarity and closure in this unfortunate case.