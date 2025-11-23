Udupi Diocese Commemorates Christ the King with Annual Eucharistic Procession

Udupi: The annual Eucharistic (Blessed Sacrament) procession and the Feast of Christ the King of the Udupi Catholic Diocese were solemnly celebrated on Sunday at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur, in the presence of thousands of devotees.

Presiding over the main Holy Mass of the Feast of Christ the King, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, said that love should not be limited to mere words but must be shown through actions. He emphasised that love and service are the core principles of Christianity and urged the faithful not to hesitate in expressing these values among their neighbours. He also announced that the coming year would be observed as the “Year of the Poor” in the Udupi Diocese and called upon everyone to extend a helping hand to those in distress and suffering from poverty.

After the Holy Mass, Rev. Fr. Wilson D’Souza led the Eucharistic adoration. The Blessed Sacrament was then taken in a solemn procession in a specially decorated open vehicle to the Mount Rosary Church grounds at Santhekatte, Kallianpur, where homage was paid through public prayer. The procession was accompanied by band music and devotional hymns.

At the Mount Rosary Church Ground, the Word of God was proclaimed and explained by Rev. Fr. Pradeep Cardoza, Assistant Priest of Milagres Cathedral. He emphasised that, in the spirit of the Apostles, it is the responsibility of the faithful to foster unity within families, parishes, and communities through devotion to the Eucharist.

At the conclusion of the programme, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo imparted the final Eucharistic blessing to the devotees, offering them spiritual strength.

The liturgical proceedings were reverently conducted by Rev. Wilson D’Souza, Director of the Diocesan Bible Commission, and Rev. Dr Roque D’Souza, Parish Priest of Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte. The vote of thanks was delivered by Ronald Saldanha.

More than 3,000 devotees, over 60 priests, and more than 100 religious sisters from various churches of the Udupi Diocese participated in the event.

Prominent dignitaries present included Vicar General Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, Chancellor, Rev. Stephen D’Souza, and parish priests from Shirva, Karkala, and Udupi zones — Rev. Dr Leslie D’Souza, Rev. Alban D’Souza, and Rev. Charles Menezes — along with Leslie Aroza, Secretary of the Diocesan Pastoral Council.