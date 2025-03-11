Udupi Diocese Holds Workshop on Media AI for Pastoral Excellence to Clergy

Udupi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming every sphere of human life, including the spiritual realm. When used prudently and responsibly, AI can become a powerful tool for evangelization and pastoral ministry. Recognizing its potential, the Commission for Social Communications and the Commission for Seminary and Religious Formation of the Udupi Diocese organized a one-day workshop titled “Media AI for Pastoral Excellence” for the younger clergy, along with Commission office staff, youth animators, and catechism teachers at Anugraha Pastoral Centre, Diocese of Udupi on March 11.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing the necessity for the Church and its ministers to embrace AI. “If we lag in this technological era, it will be difficult to catch up with the world,” he stated, urging the participants to explore AI’s role in pastoral ministry.

Sessions and Insights

The workshop featured three insightful sessions led by experts in the field:

AI in Pastoral Ministry: Evangelization, Catechesis, and Youth Ministry

Rev. Fr Anil Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre and Secretary for the Commission for Social Communications of the Mangalore Diocese, introduced AI tools that can aid pastoral ministry. He highlighted how AI can enhance evangelization, catechesis, and youth ministry, making communication more engaging and effective for pastors, catechism teachers, and youth animators.

Opportunities and Challenges of AI

Mr. Leo Victor Zalki, an Oracle Certified Generative AI Professional, conducted a practical workshop demonstrating AI tools such as Slido, Genspark, Leonardo AI, Vidu AI Video Generator, ElevenLabs, Simplified, and Suno. The session was both informative and interactive, enabling participants to create innovative digital content. The dangers of AI, including morphing, deepfakes, and voice cloning, were also discussed, highlighting the ethical implications and responsible usage of AI in ministry.

The Catholic Connect App: A Digital Link to the Church

The third session provided hands-on training on the Catholic Connect App, launched by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI). Participants registered on the app and learned how to share information about their diocese and parishes, thereby strengthening their connection with the Church in India and abroad.

A Fruitful Day of Learning

The day began with a prayer led by Rev. Fr Ashwin Aranha, Director of the Commission for Seminary and Religious Formation, who also welcomed the gathering. Fr Denis D’Sa, Director of the Commission for Social Communications of the Udupi Diocese, moderated and facilitated the sessions, ensuring a smooth and enriching learning experience.

The workshop helped equip the participants with essential AI skills to enhance pastoral ministry while fostering a deeper understanding of its ethical dimensions. The participants actively engaged with the new technologies, exploring their creative and responsible applications in their respective ministries.

Report by: Rev. Fr Denis D’Sa, Director, Commission for Social Communications, Udupi Diocese



