Udupi Diocese YCS Holds Workshop on Konkani Folk Songs and Instruments in Thottam

Udupi: The Udupi Diocesan Youth Catholic Students’ Movement (YCS) hosted a workshop on Konkani folk songs and instruments at St. Ann’s Church hall in Thottam on Thursday, October 31. The event aimed to celebrate and preserve the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the Konkani community.

Fr. Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest of St. Ann’s Church, inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Konkani culture amidst the challenges posed by modernization. “In today’s westernizing society, it’s disheartening to see youths migrating from their villages and forgetting their culture, succumbing to foreign influences. We must preserve our heritage, language, and culture, wherever we reside,” he stated. He further highlighted the significance of the workshop, which coincides with the festive occasion of Deepavali, as a crucial opportunity to nurture cultural awareness among the younger generation.

The inauguration featured a traditional ceremony led by Meena Rebimbus, wife of the renowned Konkani singer Wilfy Rebimbus, who filled a Kalashi (a traditional vessel) with rice to symbolize the event’s auspicious beginning. The YCS members of the Thottam unit showcased their talent through a musical performance using traditional Konkani folk instruments, Gummate. The workshop attracted approximately 500 youths from the diocese, demonstrating a strong interest in preserving their cultural roots.

Resource persons Catherine Rodrigues, Delton Lobo, and Jasmine Jennifer facilitated the training program, guiding participants in the intricacies of Konkani folk music. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Fr. Stephen Fernandes, Youth Director of the Udupi Diocese; Kavita D’Silva, Central Secretary of YCS; and Sunil Fernandes, Vice President of the Thottam Church Managing Committee.

During the valedictory ceremony, Udupi Diocese Bishop Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo urged the youth to cherish and promote the Konkani language and culture. He stressed the importance of safeguarding this precious legacy for future generations, stating, “Youths must safeguard our language and culture, avoid Western influences, and ensure its continuation.”

Certificates were awarded to participants from various churches, recognizing their commitment to cultural preservation. The Diocesan Youth Commission also honored Fr. Denis D’Sa and members of the ICYM and YCS organizations for their exceptional efforts in organizing the program.

The event concluded with a heartfelt acknowledgment of all those involved, including Meena Rebimbus (Konkani Maina); Fr. Stephen Fernandes, Youth Commission Director; Lavina Aroza, YCS Secretary; Kavitha, Sunitha D’Souza, Vanita Fernandes, Blessilla Crasta, Joswa, Preeshal D’Mello, and others who played a vital role in making the workshop a resounding success.



