Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Affirms Continuation of ‘Shakti’ Scheme

Udupi: In a decisive statement, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development and in-charge of Udupi district, has assured that the ‘Shakti’ scheme will not be halted under any circumstances. Speaking to reporters at her Government Bungalow in Bannanje on Thursday, Minister Hebbalkar emphasized the significance of the scheme as part of the Karnataka government’s flagship ‘Pancha Garanti’ program, which has been lauded as a model for the entire nation.

The ‘Shakti’ scheme, designed to empower women, has reportedly benefited millions across the state, earning praise for its positive impact on transport corporations through enhanced reputation and profitability. “The government will not bow to the demands of a few individuals to discontinue the scheme, which has proven to be a lifeline for many women,” Hebbalkar stated.

In conjunction with the ‘Shakti’ initiative, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently launched the “Na Nayaki” program, aimed specifically at addressing women’s concerns regarding rising prices. This initiative is another component of the Congress party’s Pancha Garanti scheme, which was introduced prior to the elections to alleviate the financial burdens on women.

Minister Hebbalkar reiterated that the Shakti scheme, a brainchild of D.K. Shivakumar, remains vital and is not subject to termination. She dismissed reports suggesting otherwise as unfounded and expressed confidence in the upcoming by-elections, asserting that the Congress candidates will emerge victorious.

Furthermore, the Minister addressed concerns regarding notices sent to farmers about surrendering land to the Waqf Board. Hebbalkar reiterated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s commitment that no land will be taken from farmers, assuring that the government operates with impartiality and secularism. “We will not permit any injustice to farmers or any community,” she asserted, confirming that the notices will be withdrawn, offering reassurance to apprehensive farmers.

Regarding the ongoing discourse on the caste census, Minister Hebbalkar indicated that the Chief Minister will engage with the commission to address this matter and will provide updates as soon as possible. The government is dedicated to ensuring that all issues affecting its constituents are addressed judiciously and transparently.