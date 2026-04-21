Udupi: Director General of Police Conducts Review of Coastal Security and District Police Operations

Udupi: Dr. M.A. Saleem, IPS, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State, Bengaluru, undertook a comprehensive review of police operations in Udupi on [Date – please fill in actual date if known]. The DGP’s visit included inspections of the Coastal Security Police unit in Malpe and the District Police Office in Udupi, culminating in a formal meeting with district police officials.

The inspection of the Coastal Security Police unit at Malpe was conducted in the presence of Mr. Amit Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Western Range, Mangaluru, and Mr. Vikas Kumar Vikas, Inspector General of Police (OPS) and Internal Security Division, Bengaluru, alongside officers from the Coastal Security Police. The inspection focused on assessing the operational readiness and effectiveness of the coastal security apparatus in safeguarding the region’s coastline.

Subsequently, a meeting was convened in the conference hall of the District Police Office. Senior police officials in attendance included Mr. Amit Singh, IGP Western Range, Mr. Hariram Shankar, Superintendent of Police, Udupi District, and Mr. Sudhakar S. Nayak, Additional Superintendent of Police, and all district police officers.

During the meeting, Dr. Saleem lauded the Udupi police force for their diligent efforts in upholding communal harmony within the district, emphasizing the importance of sustained commitment to this crucial aspect of law enforcement. He issued directives for stringent action against individuals involved in unlawful activities and those identified as rowdy elements, reinforcing the police’s commitment to maintaining law and order. Furthermore, the DGP emphasized the need for proactive measures to detect and prevent property theft cases and the timely resolution of pending criminal cases.

Dr. Saleem acknowledged the “Aasare” programme, a community-oriented policing initiative that was initially introduced during his tenure as Superintendent of Police of Udupi and has since been adopted across the state. He commended the Udupi district police for their comprehensive implementation of the programme and advocated for the strengthening of other community policing initiatives, including “Mane Manege Police,” “Spandana,” and child helplines. These initiatives are designed to foster stronger relationships between the police and the community, enhancing trust and cooperation in addressing local issues.

Acknowledging the high levels of education and the peace-loving nature of Udupi’s citizenry, Dr. Saleem expressed his aspiration for the Udupi district police to evolve into a model police force, setting a benchmark for excellence at both the state and national levels. He urged the officers to strive for continuous improvement in all aspects of policing, from crime prevention and investigation to community engagement and public service.

The meeting concluded with Mr. Sudhakar S. Nayak, Additional Superintendent of Police, extending a warm welcome to the DGP and delivering the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for the DGP’s visit and guidance. The visit underscores the commitment of the state police leadership to supporting and enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement operations in the Udupi district.