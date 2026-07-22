Udupi District Congress Protests Against NEET Paper Leak, Alleges Police Excesses in Delhi

Udupi: Karnataka Coastal Development Board Chairman M.A. Gaffoor condemned the alleged police action against students and protesters participating in a demonstration in Delhi over the NEET question paper leak, describing it as an attack on democratic values. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise for the incident and urged both the Prime Minister and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, taking moral responsibility.

Speaking at a protest organised by the Udupi District Congress Committee at Brahmagiri Circle, Gaffoor alleged that the police action against protesters in Delhi amounted to a serious assault on democracy and said any attempt to suppress the voice of the people was unacceptable.

NSUI Udupi District President Saurabh Ballal demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him morally responsible for the alleged leak of the NEET question paper. He also alleged that social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike in Delhi, had been forcibly shifted to a hospital in an attempt to end the protest. He said peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right guaranteed to every citizen.

During the demonstration, Congress workers raised slogans against the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Police detained a few protesters after they allegedly attempted to block the road.

The protest was attended by Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, District Congress Publicity Committee President Alevuru Harish Kini, Udupi Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan, Kishan Hegde Kollebail, KPCC spokesperson Veronica Cornelio, Prakhyath Shetty, and several other Congress leaders and party workers.