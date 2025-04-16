Udupi District Congress Protests ED Action in National Herald Case

Udupi: The Udupi District Congress Committee staged a protest on Wednesday in front of the Income Tax office in Adi Udupi, denouncing the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) actions in the National Herald case, including the filing of a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Led by Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Manjunath Bhandary, a significant number of Congress workers assembled at the Income Tax office, chanting slogans and expressing their condemnation of what they described as a “politically motivated action” orchestrated by the Union government.

During the demonstration, MLC Bhandary delivered a forceful address, stating, “We strongly condemn the Enforcement Directorate’s attachment of properties belonging to Congress leaders and the filing of a charge sheet in the National Herald case.” He emphasized the historical significance of the National Herald, founded by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, arguing that the Gandhi family has never exploited the institution for personal enrichment.

“The National Herald is an institution founded by former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru. His family has never used it for personal gain… Now, there is a conspiracy being hatched against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by unnecessarily attaching properties,” Bhandary stated.

The Udupi District Congress accused the ED of harassment and mental duress inflicted upon senior Congress leaders under the pretext of investigation. They further alleged that the current charge sheet is a fabrication, born from a lack of substantial evidence. The protesters asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is misusing central agencies for political vendettas.

Several prominent District Congress leaders participated in the protest, including District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Working President Kishan Hegde Kolkebailu, KPCC Vice President M A Gaphoor, Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan, and other key figures such as Prasad Raj Kanchan, Dinesh Hegde, Veronica Cornelio, Vishwas Ameen, Krishna Shetty, Habib Ali, Roshni Oliver, Joythi Hebbar, Geetha Wagle, Prashanth Jatthanna, and Harish Kini.

The protest underscores the Congress party’s strong opposition to the ED’s actions and their continued defense of the Gandhi family in the ongoing National Herald case.



