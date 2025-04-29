Udupi District Intensifies Efforts to Ensure Access to Panch Guarantee Schemes

Udupi: In a bid to ensure that the benefits of the state government’s flagship Panch Guarantee Schemes reach every eligible beneficiary within the district, the Udupi District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee held a comprehensive progress review meeting. Chaired by District President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, the meeting underscored the critical need for effective implementation and prompt resolution of challenges hindering access to these vital social welfare programs.

Mr. Kodavoor emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to providing the rightful entitlements to all eligible individuals without undue hardship. He acknowledged that while a significant portion of the intended beneficiaries have already received assistance, technical obstacles have prevented some applicants from accessing the schemes’ benefits. He directed relevant departments to prioritize the identification and rectification of these issues, assigning dedicated officers to spearhead problem-solving efforts within each scheme.

“It is our paramount duty to ensure that every eligible resident of Udupi district receives the benefits they are entitled to under the Panch Guarantee Schemes. We must work diligently to eliminate any impediments that stand in their way,” Mr. Kodavoor stated during the meeting.

The meeting addressed specific challenges and proposed actionable solutions for several key schemes:

Gruhalakshmi Scheme: Concerns were raised regarding limitations in the software that restrict modifications to the declared family head. Furthermore, applicants with newly constructed houses or those awaiting the issuance of new ration cards are encountering difficulties in accessing the scheme’s benefits. Mr. Kodavooru assured attendees that these issues will be escalated to the state government for immediate attention and resolution, ensuring no eligible beneficiary is denied access to the Gruhalakshmi Scheme.

Payment Delays: Mr. Kodavoor stressed the importance of transparent communication with beneficiaries regarding payment delays. Technical obstacles causing such delays must be promptly resolved to prevent further inconvenience. Concerns were voiced by beneficiaries at the grassroots level regarding incomplete installment payments after the initial disbursement, a matter that will be investigated and rectified.

IT, GST, and e-KYC Issues: A significant backlog of 7,151 applications remains pending due to issues related to IT, GST, and e-KYC mapping. Officials have been instructed to conduct a thorough review of these cases to determine eligibility and expedite the processing of applications for deserving beneficiaries.

Gruha Jyoti Scheme: The meeting addressed the need for enhanced awareness among beneficiaries regarding the intricacies of the Gruha Jyoti Scheme. Concerns were raised about consumers receiving higher electricity bills during the summer months and facing disconnection due to slight delays in payment. Mr. Kodavoor suggested that additional time be granted to such consumers to address the excess usage charges. He emphasized the importance of clear and comprehensive communication regarding the scheme’s parameters to avoid confusion and prevent unnecessary disconnections.

Enhancements to Public Transportation and the Yuva Nidhi Scheme:

In addition to addressing challenges within the Guarantee Schemes, the meeting also discussed initiatives to improve public transportation and promote the Yuvanidhi Scheme. Mr. Kodavoor announced that 40 new buses will be allocated to the district, emphasizing that these buses should be strategically deployed to areas with the greatest need. He also noted the impending allocation of 100 new buses to the Mangalore division by the state government.

Furthermore, concerns were raised regarding the maintenance of escalators and the cleanliness of restrooms at the KSRTC bus station in Udupi city. Mr. Kodavoor assured attendees that these issues will be addressed to enhance the passenger experience. The meeting acknowledged the modernization of the KSRTC bus station with advanced equipment.

Regarding the Yuvanidhi Scheme, Mr. Kodavoor called for increased awareness through registration camps to attract a larger number of beneficiaries. To date, 3,661 candidates have registered under the scheme, with payments disbursed to 2,741 beneficiaries.

District Officials Outline Actionable Measures:

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prateek Boyle emphasized the importance of decisive action by officials to resolve issues related to the Panch Guarantee Schemes. He issued specific instructions to address critical challenges:

Biometric Verification: Technical issues with server problems hindering biometric verification at fair price shops must be promptly resolved to ensure beneficiaries can access their ration supplies without disruption.

E-KYC: The completion of e-KYC for 1,406 Antyodaya and Priority ration card holders must be expedited to ensure seamless access to benefits.

Anna Bhagya Scheme: The display of scheme boards at fair price shops and the implementation of exemptions for elderly, bedridden patients, and persons with disabilities should be prioritized to ensure equitable access to the Anna Bhagya Scheme.

KSRTC Buses: Detailed reports on bus services, including operations on Sundays and public holidays, and buses dropped after the COVID-19 pandemic, must be submitted to facilitate a comprehensive assessment of transportation needs.



Further Discussions and Resolutions:

The meeting addressed various other issues, including complaints regarding server issues and difficulties in obtaining rations at fair-price shops. Mr. Kodavoor proposed an increase in the free electricity usage limit for newly constructed houses under the Gruhajyoti Scheme, raising it from the current 58 units. Additionally, the meeting underscored the need for the timely payment of honorariums to the Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee presidents and officials.

The Udupi District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee progress review meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to ensuring universal access to the Panch Guarantee Schemes for all eligible beneficiaries. The meeting was attended by committee members, district officials, and other stakeholders, including Prashanth Jattanna, Satish, Santosh Kulal, and Geetha Wagle, vice presidents of the district-level Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee, highlighting the collaborative effort to achieve the government’s ambitious social welfare goals.