Udupi DC and SP Oversee Hejamady-Shirur National Highway Repairs, Address Public Concerns

Udupi: Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kumari and District Police Superintendent Dr. K. Arun jointly conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing repair and maintenance work on National Highway 66 between Hejamady and Shirur. The inspection, held earlier this week, included participation from officials representing the National Highway Authority and various relevant government departments.

The inspection focused on assessing the progress of service road construction, identifying potential safety hazards, and addressing concerns regarding traffic management during the repair process. Dr. Kumari and Dr. Arun surveyed locations from Padubidri to Bindoora and Shirur, emphasizing the need for contractors to prioritize efficient and effective maintenance to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

A key directive issued by Dr. Arun centered on minimizing traffic disruption during construction. He stressed the importance of actively involving local administrative bodies in the planning and execution of the highway improvements, citing the potential for enhanced community trust and a reduction in project-related issues.

Several critical issues were identified during the site visit. Prominently, officials noted significant water accumulation on sections of the national highway during periods of heavy rainfall, leading to traffic congestion and posing safety risks. In response, instructions were given to prioritize the implementation and maintenance of efficient drainage systems designed to facilitate smooth water flow and prevent waterlogging.

Regarding service road development, officials reported that the service roads connecting Tekkatte to Kundapura are slated for completion following the current monsoon season. Progress on other service roads along the inspected stretch is reportedly at various stages. The completion of these service roads is expected to alleviate congestion on the main highway and improve overall connectivity for local residents and businesses.

However, the inspection also highlighted areas of concern raised by local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi. Mr. Kodgi expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of ongoing maintenance work, citing instances of water stagnation on service roads during rainy periods and poorly functioning drainage systems. He stated that repeated complaints filed over the past several years have yielded little to no response, resulting in a perceived lack of progress and continued inconvenience for commuters. The DC and SP acknowledged the MLA’s concerns and assured that they would be addressed with urgency.

