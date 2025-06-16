Udupi District Schools and PU Colleges to Close Tomorrow Due to Continuous Rainfall

Udupi: In light of persistent rainfall and advisories issued by the Meteorological Department, the Udupi District Commissioner, Dr. K. Vidyakumari, has declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centers, government, aided, and private primary and secondary schools, pre-university colleges, and ITI colleges within the district on June 17th. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

While educational institutions up to the pre-university level will remain closed, the Second PUC Exam-3 will proceed as scheduled. No holiday has been announced for students pursuing degree, postgraduate, diploma, or engineering studies. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and further announcements will be issued if conditions warrant additional measures.



