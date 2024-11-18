Udupi: Family Reports Theft of Gold Jewellery Worth 63 Lakh Rupees from Train

Udupi, November 16, 2023 – In a deeply unsettling incident, a family traveling from Mumbai to Udupi has reported the theft of gold jewellery valued at an astonishing 63 lakh rupees. The theft is believed to have occurred on November 15 while they were on board a train.

The affected family, led by Avinash, had embarked on their journey with four suitcases, which contained both clothing and valuable jewellery. Unfortunately, the family failed to secure their bags properly, leaving them unlocked and stored beneath their seat during the trip. Upon their arrival at Indrali Railway Station on the morning of November 16, they proceeded to their residence in Manipur, situated near Katapadi. It was only later that evening that they discovered approximately 900 grams of gold jewellery—secured in two of their bags—was missing.

Initial investigations suggest that the theft may have occurred during the train’s journey between Panvel and Kankavali Railway Stations. In response to this alarming incident, a case has been lodged at the Manipal Police Station. Authorities are actively working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the theft.

Given that the incident occurred within Maharashtra territory, there is a likelihood that the case may be transferred to the appropriate state police authority for further investigation. The family remains hopeful for a swift resolution and the recovery of their significant loss.