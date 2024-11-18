Udupi: Home Nurse Allegedly Steals Gold Jewellery Valued at 31 Lakh Rupees

Udupi: In a startling incident, a home nurse has been accused of stealing gold jewellery valued at approximately 31 lakh rupees from a residence in Badagubettu, Udupi. The suspect, identified as Siddappa Kodli, was hired to provide care for the ailing father of local resident Prasad through Deeksha Home Health Care in Parkala just 15 days before the alleged theft.

According to reports, the theft occurred on November 17, during a window between 9:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. During this time, Siddappa is believed to have taken 427 grams of gold jewellery, estimated to be worth 31,17,100 rupees, along with a pair of diamond earrings valued at 43,800 rupees.

The victim, Prasad, promptly reported the incident to the Udupi Town Police Station, leading to the filing of a formal complaint. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the matter to locate the suspect and recover the stolen items.

This incident has raised concerns about the trust placed on in-home care services, emphasizing the need for thorough background checks and vigilance when hiring caregivers.



