Udupi Fire Mishap: Bar Owners wife Ashwini Succumbs without responding to Treatment

Udupi: The Bar and restaurant owner’s wife Ashwini Shetty (50), who was seriously injured in the fire incident in Ambalapadi, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, July 16. Her husband, Ramananda Shetty (55), died on June 15.

On Monday, July 15, a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. following a malfunction in the air condition unit of the house. Shetty and his wife were in the bedroom, while their two children were in the bedroom on the first floor of the building. Within a short time, the fire engulfed most of the wooden floor house, which had less ventilation.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot. The Firemen took some time to enter the house filled with smoke. The firemen found Shetty and his wife unconscious in the bedroom. Their two children had come down to the first floor and were in the bathroom which had ventilation.

Ramanand Shetty and Ashwini were shifted to a private hospital where Ramanand Shetty breathed his last.

On Tuesday afternoon Ahwini succumbed to her injuries without responding to the treatment. Ashwini was working as the Women president of BJP Udupi Nagara Morcha.

BJP State President B Y Vijeyendra has condoled Ashwini’s death.