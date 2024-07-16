MRPL Felicitates Paurakarmikas

Mangaluru: MRPL organized a special event at the MRPL Employees Recreation Club (MERC) to honour the cleanliness workers (Swachhata Karmacharis) of the region on 15 July 2024 as part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2024.

This event, known as Paura Sanmana, was a tribute to the Paurakarmikas who diligently ensure cleanliness in the area and the region every morning with door-to-door collection of garbage.

The highlight of the event was an awareness session on Health & Hygiene conducted by Dr Aravind, a Medical Officer of MRPL. Dr Khan, Senior Medical Officer of MRPL, and MRPL CSR officials Shri Prashanth Baliga, Shri K. Nagaraj Rao, and Shri Steevan Pinto, graced the occasion with their presence during the event.

During the ceremony, all the Paurakarmikas were honored with umbrellas and shawls. The presence of Health Section Officials from City Corporation, Surathkal, added significance to the recognition ceremony.

The initiative by MRPL’s CSR team received commendation from all participants for acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the Swachhata Karmikas in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the region.