Udupi Gears Up for Shiroor Paryaya Mahotsava – Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi Gears Up for Shiroor Paryaya Mahotsava

Udupi: The temple town of Udupi is making final preparations to host the Shiroor Paryaya Mahotsava, marking the ascension of Param Poojya Sri Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Sripada of Shiroor Math to the Paryaya Peetha. With the majority of arrangements nearing completion, a grand and meticulously organised religious event is anticipated, bolstered by the cooperation of the Udupi populace. This announcement was made by Udupi MLA and President of the Paryaya Reception Committee, Yashpal Suvarna, during a recent press briefing.

Mr Suvarna stated that the Mahotsava is expected to draw over two lakh devotees. Extensive arrangements have been implemented to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims, including provisions for annadanam (free mass meal) on the evening of January 17th.

Shirur Paryaya Krishnaanugraha Award

A highlight of the Paryaya Darbar programme will be the conferring of the Sri Krishnaanugraha Award by Param Poojya Shiroor Sripada. The award will recognise five distinguished individuals from diverse fields for their exceptional contributions.

Felicitation Programme

The Paryaya Reception Committee will host a felicitation ceremony on January 17th at 4:30 pm at Poorna Prajna Vedike, Ratha Beedi, Udupi. The event will honour Param Poojya Sri Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Sri Sushrindra Theertha Sripada of Puttige Math for the successful completion of their Chaturtha Paryaya. This information was disseminated in a press release by Committee President Yashpal Suvarna and General Secretary Mattar Ratnakar Hegde.

Programme Schedule – January 18, 2026

The schedule for the main Paryaya day, January 18th, is as follows:

1.15 am: Holy dip at Dandatirtha near Kaup

2.00 am: Grand Paryaya procession commences from Jodukatte

5.15 am: Darshan of Lord Krishna at Kanakana Kindi; darshan of Sri Chandramoulishwara and Sri Ananteshwara

5.45 am: Sarvajna Peetharohana by Shiroor Sripada

5.55 am: Traditional Darbar at Badagu Malige Aralu Gadde with Mangalarati to Ashta Mathadhipatis

6.15 am: Paryaya Darbar at Rajangana with blessings from Ashta Mathadhipatis and the Paryaya Peethadhipati

10.30 am: Maha Puja and Pallava Puja to Lord Krishna

Annadanam Arrangements

Ample arrangements have been made for the provision of free meals to devotees:

January 17 night (7.30 pm): Special annadanam for 40,000 devotees at Sri Nityananda Swamy Temple area near Udupi Municipal Office and Sri Krishna Math parking area.

January 18 (11.30 am): Public Maha Annadanam for 50,000 devotees at Sri Krishna Math parking area.

Grand Paryaya Procession

The grand Paryaya procession, a spectacle of cultural richness, will commence at 2:00 am on January 18th from Jodukatte, making its way to Sri Krishna Math. The procession will feature over 85 cultural troupes representing various states, alongside vibrant and artistic tableaux.

Paryaya Darbar Meeting

The Paryaya Darbar meeting will be held on January 18th at 6:00 am at Rajangana, Udupi.

Presence of Ashta Mathadhipatis

The Ashta Mathadhipatis (heads of the eight prominent monasteries) will be present for the ceremony:

Param Poojya Sri Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Sripada – Shiroor Math

Param Poojya Sri Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Sripada – Krishnapura Math

Param Poojya Sri Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Sripada – Palimaru Math (Senior)

Param Poojya Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Sripada – Pejavar Math

Param Poojya Sri Sri Vidyavallabha Theertha Sripada – Kaniyooru Math

Param Poojya Sri Sri Vishwavallabha Theertha Sripada – Sode Math

Param Poojya Sri Sri Ishapriya Theertha Sripada – Adamaru Math (Junior)

Param Poojya Sri Sri Vidyarajeshwara Theertha Sripada – Palimaru Math (Junior)

Dignitaries Expected

The event is expected to be graced by a host of dignitaries, including:

Rajarshi Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala

Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru Royal Family

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar

District In-charge Minister Lakshmi R Hebbalkar

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra

MP Kota Srinivas Poojary

MLAs Sunil Kumar, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kiran Kumar Kodgi

Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj

Deputy Commissioner Swarup T K, and numerous other eminent personalities from various sectors.

Religious Discourses & Cultural Programmes

A series of religious discourses and cultural programmes will be held from January 18th to January 27th at Rajangana, Udupi. The schedule includes:

Jan 18: Nadaswara & Violin recital (4.00 am); discourse (6.00 pm); Nama Sankeertane by Vidushi Shivashree Tejaswi Surya (8.00 pm)

Jan 19: Discourse; Abhang Vaari by Pt. Mahesh Kale (8.00 pm)

Jan 20: Discourse; Flute recital by Vidwan Shashank Subramanyam

Jan 21: Discourse; Bhakti Sinchana by Vidwan Vijay Prakash

Jan 22: Discourse; Bharatanatyam by Vidwan Parshwanath Upadhye

Jan 23: Discourse; Yakshagana “Nala Damayanti”

Jan 24: Discourse; Classical music by Vidushi Ranjani Gayatri

Jan 25: Discourse; Classical music by Vidwan Sandeep Narayan

Jan 26: Discourse; Violin duet by Lalgudi Krishnan & Vijayalakshmi

Jan 27: Discourse; Dance drama “Sri Madhwacharya” by Vidwan Praveen Kumar troupe

The Shiroor Paryaya Mahotsava is poised to be a spiritually and culturally enriching event, attracting devotees and art enthusiasts from across the nation to Udupi.