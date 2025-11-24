Udupi Implements Stringent Protocols Ahead of Prime Minister’s Visit

Udupi: In anticipation of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit on November 28th, Udupi district is implementing a comprehensive set of protocols and security measures under the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swaroopa T.K. During a high-level preparatory meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Rajathadri, Manipal, detailed instructions were issued to district officials, emphasizing the need for flawless execution of all logistical and security arrangements.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary includes travel from the Adi Udupi helipad to the revered Sri Krishna Math, following a route that encompasses the Coastal Bypass, City Bus Stand, and Kalsanka area. A central focus of the visit is the Prime Minister’s participation in the Laksha Kantha Gita chanting programme, also known as Gita Utsav, a significant cultural event expected to draw considerable attention.

DC Swaroopa T.K. has mandated stringent security protocols, directing police officials to strategically deploy CCTV cameras at the program venue, along designated routes, and in other key locations. The removal of unauthorized banners and promotional materials has been ordered to maintain a clean and orderly environment, reflecting the solemnity of the occasion. Recognizing the presence of Central and State Ministers, the DC stressed the critical need for enhanced security vigilance for all dignitaries in attendance.

To effectively manage public access and ensure the safety and security of all attendees, barricades will be erected along the road from the helipad to Krishna Math. These barriers will be complemented by the strategic deployment of ample police personnel. A strict prohibition has been enacted against the display of flags mounted on sticks to prevent potential disruptions and maintain order.

Addressing potential safety hazards, the DC has instructed relevant departments to identify and remove any dangerous trees, unstable branches, and overhanging limbs situated in the vicinity of the program venue and along the Prime Minister’s designated route. Complementing these physical safety measures, public awareness campaigns will be conducted to inform attendees of restrictions on the carrying of bags, water bottles, flags, and other extraneous items into the event premises.

Ensuring a seamless experience for all participants, uninterrupted power supply arrangements are being given the highest priority. The Municipal Commissioner and officials from MESCOM have been tasked with diligently removing any construction-related materials, including gravel and debris, from roadsides, further enhancing the overall cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of the city.

Traffic management is a central component of the preparations, with comprehensive arrangements being finalized for traffic routes, efficient vehicle movement, and designated parking facilities for attendees arriving from various parts of the district. As a precautionary measure, a fire engine will be strategically stationed at the program venue, prepared to respond to any unforeseen emergencies.

Road works are being expedited, with a strong emphasis on the quality of execution, to ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the duration of the Prime Minister’s visit. Well-organized parking arrangements and clearly defined alternative routes will be widely publicized to mitigate potential traffic congestion and minimize disruption to the daily lives of residents.

During the preparatory meeting, Member of Parliament Kota Srinivasa Poojary pledged the full cooperation of all departments to the district administration, affirming a unified commitment to the success of the event. He further announced that traditional Tulu folk arts, including Hulivesha (tiger dance), Yakshagana, Dollu Kunitha, and other vibrant traditional performances, will be showcased to enrich the cultural experience for the Prime Minister and other attendees.

MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna emphasized that the Prime Minister’s visit would catalyze the overall development of the district, attracting investment and fostering growth. He underscored the importance of maintaining exemplary city cleanliness and formally requested a holiday for school children in the Manipal, Malpe, and Udupi town areas on the day of the visit, allowing them to participate in the historic event. He also suggested the issuance of passes to dignitaries and participants of the Laksha Kantha Gita program, streamlining access and enhancing security.

MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abeed Gadyal, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary S.S. Kadrolli, and a host of other district-level officers were present at the preparatory meeting, underscoring a collective and unwavering commitment to the successful execution of the Prime Minister’s visit to Udupi.