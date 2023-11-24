Udupi KDP Meeting Witnesses Heated arguments Between MLA Sunil Kumar and SP Dr Arun

Udupi: The KDP meeting on November 24, witnessed heated arguments between MLA Sunil Kumar and SP Dr Arun over the issue of giving notice to the protesters.

During the meeting, MLA Sunil Kumar asked the minister that the truck owners stage a protest for their demands by parking their trucks on the roadside. The police officials and RTO have issued a Notice to the truck drivers to vacate their vehicles. It is unacceptable, why the police have given notice to them? he questioned.

Replying to the question SP Dr Arun K said, “We had given notice to the truck drivers or owners as per the rules. If any protest causes trouble to the public then action will be taken against the protesters”.

Continuing, Sunil Kumar questioned, “Is the police department deciding how people should protest? In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. Now Congress is in power, SP should tell how our police can protest in the coming days?”.

Sunil Kumar also directed the deputy commissioner to add this matter to the proceeding book. Meanwhile, SP Arun K objected to adding the subject to the proceeding book.

As the war of words continued, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar asked SP Arun K to stop any further arguments.