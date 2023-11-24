Delay in Development Work will Not be Tolerated – Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: All the departments should work in coordination without being negligent for the overall development of the district. In case any officials are found negligent, action will be taken against them, warned Udupi district minister in charge Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The district minister in charge was speaking after chairing the KDP meeting at the Dr V S Acharya ZP Auditorium at Rajatahadri, Udupi on November 24.

The Minister expressed her displeasure over the non-implementation of the outer port, reconstruction of the Gangolli fishing harbour and dredging work at the navigation channel of the Gangolli fishing port and Kodi jetty at Maravante in Byndur taluk due to technical problems. Minister Hebbalkar directed the officials to complete all the work within the time frame in coordination with the Port Department and CRZ.

This year, the district has received 22 percent less rainfall and the water level is 24 percent lower. She instructed the officials to immediately take all the necessary precautionary measures to tackle the drinking water problem that may arise this summer. The pending drinking water-related works should be completed on a priority basis, she said.

There are 3.12 lakh families in the district, out of which 1,83,072 families benefit from the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. Also, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar instructed the officials to organise a special campaign for the Koraga and Malekudia tribes so that the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana reaches them and said that no family should be missed out.

In the fourth phase of the Nagorathana scheme, the Minister said that out of the 71 works, 32 approved works are completed and pending works should be completed soon. She instructed the Superintendent of Police to allow the traditional coastal sport of cock fighting. Precautionary measures should be taken to ensure that no gambling takes place during the cock fights.

Minister Hebbalkar promised to provide compensation to the victims of the boat fire tragedy that happened in Gangolli, Kundapur taluk last week.

In the meeting, MLAs Yashpal A Suvarna, V Sunil Kumar, Gururaj Shetty Gantihole, A Kiran Kumar Kodgi and Gurme Suresh Shetty, Legislative Council Member Manjunath Bhandary, Deputy Commissioner Dr K Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive officer Prasanna H, District Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K, Additional DC Mamata Devi GS, DFO Ganapathy and other district level implementation officers were present.