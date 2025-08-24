Udupi: KSRTC Bus Accident Near Kota Injures 12

Udupi: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided with a toll gate pole near the Sasthan toll gate in Kota earlier today, resulting in injuries to 12 passengers. The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 AM on August 24.

The KSRTC bus, which was en route from Ilkal to Mangalore, reportedly crashed into the toll gate pole after the driver lost control of the vehicle. At the time of the accident, the bus was carrying 36 passengers, 12 of whom sustained injuries. Among the injured, one woman is reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Prompt medical assistance was provided, and the injured passengers were immediately transported to a private hospital in Brahmavara. The evacuation was facilitated by the Kota Jeevan Mitra Ambulance, operated by Nagaraj Puthran, as well as the toll gate ambulance.

Local authorities were promptly notified, and the Kota police arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inspection of the area. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.