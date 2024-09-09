Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna Vows to Stand by Teachers Despite Legal Challenges

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal A Suvarna has stated that he will not be disheartened even if 100 cases are filed against him and BJP workers for protesting against the suspension of teachers’ awards. He emphasized that the education system in the Udupi district is renowned globally and that the dignity of teachers who contribute to the district’s success cannot be compromised.

Suvarna asserted that he will continue to support teachers, citing his responsibility as an MLA to protect them from demoralization. He alleged that the withdrawal of teachers’ awards was instigated by communal forces and vowed to stand firm in his opposition.