Udupi MP Kota Srinivas Poojary Addresses LPG Supply Concerns, Assures Uninterrupted Service for Domestic Consumers

Udupi: Kota Srinivas Poojary, Member of Parliament for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, has taken decisive action to address growing concerns regarding the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to domestic consumers in the Udupi district. During a meeting held at the District Collector’s office hall in Manipal on Monday, the MP directed officials and gas distribution agencies to prioritize the uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders, particularly to households with a single cylinder.

The meeting, convened to discuss the current state of gas distribution, including domestic supply, was prompted by a recent increase in complaints from consumers experiencing difficulties obtaining LPG cylinders. Mr. Poojary acknowledged that the ongoing crisis in West Asian countries has impacted imports, leading to disruptions in the supply chain. However, he reassured attendees that the government remains firmly committed to ensuring a seamless supply of domestic LPG and has instructed relevant authorities to alleviate any hardships faced by single-cylinder users.

In addition to domestic needs, Mr. Poojary addressed the allocation of LPG to commercial consumers. He stated the government’s intention to allocate approximately 20% of the supply to this sector, with priority given to essential institutions such as hostels, hospitals, and schools. He highlighted a specific issue in the Manipal area, where registered commercial consumers are reportedly not receiving supplies from their designated agencies, causing significant inconvenience. The MP indicated that transferring such registrations to alternative agencies may be necessary to rectify the situation and pledged to resolve the matter in collaboration with gas companies.

While the supply of petrol and diesel in the district remains stable, Mr. Poojary cautioned against illegal hoarding practices. He emphasized that regular consumers, including those who rely on these fuels for generators and fishing boats, should not experience shortages.