Udupi MP Urges National Highways Authority to Improve Road Safety Following Rise in Fatal Accidents

Udupi: In response to a concerning increase in fatal accidents on National Highway 66 (NH-66), Member of Parliament (MP) Kota Srinivas Poojary has issued a strong directive to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and associated contractors to improve road maintenance and safety measures. The MP’s instructions came during a review meeting held on Monday at the Rajathadri District Office Hall in Manipal, where the progress of works on NH-66 within the district was discussed.

Poojary emphasized the responsibility of toll-collecting contractors to ensure the proper maintenance of highways and the smooth movement of vehicles, given that citizens are paying to use these roads. He expressed alarm over the rising number of accidents, stating, “People pay tolls to use the highways. Contractors collecting tolls must ensure proper maintenance of the roads and smooth movement of vehicles. But in recent days, the number of fatal accidents on the highways has increased. Caution must be exercised to prevent such tragedies.”

Data presented at the meeting revealed a troubling trend, with over 250 accidents occurring on the national highway in the past two years, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. The situation has worsened in recent months, with over eight lives lost on NH-66 in the last two months alone.

The MP was firm in his demands, stating, “Contractors cannot restrict themselves to toll collection. They must take up scientific measures at black spots, install proper streetlights, and put up road signboards within one month to move towards accident-free zones.” He warned that negligence in maintenance would result in criminal charges not only for contractors but also for engineers.

Addressing the need for improved infrastructure, Poojary announced that there is a plan to construct service roads for approximately 66 km from Hejamady to Kundapur. Approval has already been granted for 26 km of service road from Koteshwar to Hejamady, along with three-foot overbridges. With over 70% of the necessary materials already stockpiled, the MP urged immediate commencement of the work.

Furthermore, Poojary directed officials to expedite the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for flyovers at Padubidri, Brahmavar, and Kota, to facilitate their prompt approval by the NHAI. He stressed the importance of clear and visible signage at construction sites to ensure public safety. The issue of inadequate street lighting at Padubidri was also raised, with concerns that it has contributed to accidents.

Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. supported the call for improved lighting, instructing that bulbs of at least 240 volts or more should be fitted on national highways. MLA Yashpal Suvarna highlighted the necessity of completing the land acquisition process for service roads from Udyavar to Balaipade. MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty emphasized the urgency of flyover construction in Padubidri to prevent further accidents and fatalities.

Members of the National Highway Protection Committee also voiced their concerns, demanding service roads, flyovers, streetlights, median openings, and other essential works in the Brahmavar town area to enhance safety and prevent accidents.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including District SP Hariram Shankar, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi, NHAI Project Director Abdullah Mohammad Azmi, district-level officials, contractors, and engineers, all of whom are now tasked with implementing the directives issued by MP Kota Srinivas Poojary to improve safety on NH-66.