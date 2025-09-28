Udupi Police Apprehend Three Suspects in AKMS Bus Driver Murder Case

Udupi: Law enforcement officials have successfully apprehended three individuals in connection with the murder of Saiyipuddin, a private bus owner, which occurred on September 27, 2025. The incident, which transpired within the jurisdiction of the Malpe Police Station, prompted an intensive investigation leading to the recent arrests.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Faisal Khan, aged 27, a resident of Mission compound Badagabettu, Udupi; Mohammed Sharif, aged 37, residing in Janata Colony, Karamballi, Kunjibettu Post, Shivalli village, Udupi; and Abdul Shukoor, aged 43, of Katipalla.

All three suspects have been formally taken into custody and subsequently presented before the court, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The operation to apprehend the accused was executed under the strategic guidance of D.T. Prabhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Udupi Sub-Division. The investigative efforts were spearheaded by Ramachandra Nayak, Circle Inspector of Police, Malpe Circle, who led a dedicated special police team in the operation.

Authorities have affirmed that the investigation into the murder case remains active and ongoing. Law enforcement personnel are diligently pursuing further details and exploring all potential leads to ascertain the complete circumstances surrounding the crime.