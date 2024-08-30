Udupi Police Clarify Bikini Photo Shoot Controversy

Udupi: The police department has issued a clarification regarding the controversy surrounding a bikini photo shoot at Padubidri Blueflag Beach.

According to Udupi SP Dr. Arun K, a complaint was received about a young woman and man behaving indecently at the beach. The Beat Officer inspected the spot and found the couple, convincing them to leave due to the beach being a residential area.

The police emphasized that no untoward incident occurred and that the woman has been contacted to share any complaints she may have. If a complaint is filed, appropriate action will be taken as per the law.

The clarification aims to address the controversy and misinformation surrounding the incident.